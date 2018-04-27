Jury awards millions to Ohio doctor in age bias lawsuit

CLEVELAND (AP) — A physician who sued the Cleveland Clinic Foundation claiming he'd been pressured to retire because of his age has won a multi-million dollar jury verdict in Cleveland.

Cleveland.com reports 77-year-old Robert Katz alleged he was pressured to retire in 2015 after nearly two decades with the hospital system. The lawsuit said Katz complained to hospital officials when his ear, nose and throat patients were assigned to younger physicians.

Jurors on Friday awarded Katz $1.95 million in compensatory damages, $325,000 in damages for emotional distress and $26.4 million in punitive damages. Cleveland.com reports a judge would have to reduce the punitive award because tort laws in Ohio limit those amounts to no more than twice the award for compensatory damages.

Cleveland Clinic Foundation attorneys declined to comment after the verdict.