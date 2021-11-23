Jury holds pharmacies responsible for role in opioid crisis JOHN SEEWER, Associated Press Nov. 23, 2021 Updated: Nov. 23, 2021 2:20 p.m.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Three retail pharmacy chains recklessly distributed massive amounts of pain pills in two Ohio counties, a federal jury said Tuesday in a verdict that could set the tone for U.S. city and county governments that want to hold pharmacies accountable for their roles in the opioid crisis.
The counties blamed pharmacies operated by CVS, Walgreens and Walmart for not stopping the flood of pills that caused hundreds of overdose deaths and cost each of the two counties about $1 billion, their attorney said.