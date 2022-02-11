Jury selected, Florida theater shooting trial begins Monday Feb. 11, 2022 Updated: Feb. 11, 2022 11 a.m.
DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — Opening statements are set to begin next week in the case of a retired Tampa police captain who is accused of killing a man during an argument over cellphone use in a movie theater in 2014.
Six jurors and four alternates were chosen during the four-day jury selection process. Pasco County Judge Susan Barthle was scheduled to hear final motions from attorneys on Friday before the second-degree murder trial begins on Monday morning.