Jury selection moving swiftly in Breonna Taylor-related case DYLAN LOVAN, Associated Press Feb. 9, 2022 Updated: Feb. 9, 2022 2:48 p.m.
1 of6 Brett Hankison, left, exits the courtroom after the first day of jury selection in his trial on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. Hankison is on trial for allegedly firing shots into the apartment next door to Breonna Taylor's the night she was killed. Dylan Lovan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 This March 13, 2020, photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer Brett Hankison. A judge has denied a request from the legal team of Hankison, who took part in the deadly 2020 raid on Breonna Taylor’s home, to bar the media from part of his upcoming trial. But Jefferson Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith ruled Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, that the media can’t bring cameras into the courtroom while individual prospective jurors are questioned ahead of the trial. (Louisville Metro Police Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer Brett Hankison. Questioning of potential jurors begins Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, for the trial of the former Kentucky police officer involved in a botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville emergency medical technician. Hankison is standing trial on three counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing wildly into Taylor’s neighbors’ apartments in March 2020. No drugs were found during the raid, and the warrant was later found to be flawed. (Courtesy of Louisville Metro Police Department via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - This undated file photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. Questioning of potential jurors begins Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, for the trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in a botched raid that killed Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville emergency medical technician. Brett Hankison is standing trial on three counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing wildly into Taylor’s neighbors’ apartments in March 2020. No drugs were found during the raid, and the warrant was later found to be flawed. (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File) Show More Show Less
6 of6
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jury selection is moving swiftly in the trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in the botched drug raid that left Breonna Taylor dead, despite concerns that intense publicity would make it hard to seat a jury in Taylor's hometown.
Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison has been charged with firing shots that went into an apartment next door to Taylor's just before 1 a.m. on March 13, 2020. Hankison was the only officer charged in the case, though the three wanton endangerment charges are not related to Taylor's shooting death.