Justices overturn doctor's convictions for overdose deaths

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A split Montana Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned a former western Montana pain doctor’s convictions for negligent homicide in the overdose deaths of two of his patients.

The justices, in a 4-3 ruling, said the state did not present sufficient evidence to establish that Chris Christensen’s actions in prescribing narcotics were the direct cause of the deaths of Greg Griffin in 2012 and Kara Philbrick in 2013.

Toxicologists said Philbrick had six drugs and alcohol in her system when she died. Christensen had prescribed her only two drugs, both of which can be used as pain medication.

Griffin had seven drugs and marijuana in his system, an autopsy found, but Christensen had prescribed only methadone and Xanax, a drug to treat anxiety, the majority noted.

The justices, in 5-2 rulings, upheld Christensen’s convictions on nine counts of criminal endangerment and eleven counts of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs after finding he acted more like a “drug pusher” than a physician in over-prescribing opiate and anti-anxiety medications to patients with histories of drug abuse and addiction.

Three of the justices said they would have upheld the negligent homicide convictions.

Christensen had been sentenced to 20 years in prison with 10 suspended. The ruling returns the case to state court for re-sentencing.