Justices side with NC lawmakers in grant challenge by Cooper

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina legislature can decide the details on how federal block grants are spent, even when they run counter to a governor's wishes, the state Supreme Court ruled on Friday.
A 6-1 majority upheld a Court of Appeals decision that the constitutional authority on how to appropriate those funds rests with the General Assembly. The ruling marks a setback for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in the multiple lawsuits he's filed that have challenged the actions of GOP legislative leaders. Cooper has earned some legal victories.