Kansans who went to Lake of Ozarks urged to quarantine

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The top health official in Kansas on Tuesday urged Kansans who joined large gatherings at Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks during the Memorial Day weekend to self-quarantine for 14 days to prevent spreading the coronavirus.

Social media posts showed large crowds at pools, bars and restaurants near the lake without any social distancing or masks.

“The reckless behavior displayed during this weekend risks setting our community back substantially for the progress we’ve already made in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. “If you traveled to Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend, we urge you to act responsibly and self-quarantine to protect your neighbors, coworkers and family.”

Officials in Kansas City and St. Louis have also urged residents who were at the gatherings to self-quarantine for 14 days. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page asked the county’s health department to issue a travel advisory for the lake, which draws thousands of visitors every summer.

A skilled nursing facility in Johnson County meanwhile reported a new cluster of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Villa St. Francis in Olathe had 34 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday evening, according to CEO Rodney Whittington. One resident was briefly hospitalized and the facility has reported no deaths from the disease.

The cases include 21 residents and 13 staff, with nearly all of them showing no symptoms of the disease, Fox4KC reported. The people with COVID-19 are isolated from the rest of the residents.

Whittington says the facility has been using federal safe practice recommendations since the pandemic began, such as not allowing visitors, mass testing and screening staff at least twice a day.