Kansas City: Lawsuit over police funding is 'false flag'

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A lawsuit seeking to stop Kansas City from rerouting a portion of the police department's budget plants a “false flag” by suggesting the city council is trying to take control, city officials said in a court motion filed Tuesday.
The motion filed in Jackson County Court is the latest move in a legal battle that began when the city council approved an ordinance in May to move about $42 million of the police department’s budget into a new fund. That money would be used to fund social services and intervention programs in response to Kansas City's high crime rate.