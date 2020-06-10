Kansas City board to consider renaming iconic fountain

In this May 29, 2020, photo, a woman holds a placard as she screams "You have no authority to kill minorities," at Kansas City Police during a protest against police brutality and the death George Floyd at the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP) less In this May 29, 2020, photo, a woman holds a placard as she screams "You have no authority to kill minorities," at Kansas City Police during a protest against police brutality and the death George Floyd at the ... more Photo: Tammy Ljungblad, AP Photo: Tammy Ljungblad, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Kansas City board to consider renaming iconic fountain 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City should rename an iconic fountain and street that bears the name of an important city developer who barred minorities from living in affluent neighborhoods that he designed in the early 1900s, a member of the city's parks board said.

Chris Goode wrote last week to fellow members of the Board of Parks and Recreation asking them to consider a new name for the J.C. Nichols fountain and a parkway that runs through County Club Plaza.

The fountain was the gathering spot for many of the recent protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“The time has come for us to stop turning a blind eye towards racism of past and present," Goode said in the letter. "There is no immediate resolution to racism, that of which has been deeply embedded for over 400 years into the fabric of this country. We can however, make a collective decision to simply do the right thing, now.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement that he supported Goode's suggestion.

“No person accelerated white flight, redlining, and racial division in the Kansas City area more than J.C. Nichols,“ Lucas said. "The time has long passed that we remove Kansas City’s memorials to his name.”

The park board said it would schedule two public comment sessions in the next 30 days before voting on the request.