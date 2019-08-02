Kansas City fire kills 1 dies, injures firefighters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 65-year-old man died and two others escaped injury in a house fire Kansas City.

Fire crews who went to the home Friday afternoon found the victim on the upper deck outside of a bedroom.

Kansas City Deputy Fire Chief James Dean said two people on the home's lower level went upstairs and found heavy fire coming one of the bedrooms.

The Kansas City Star reports the fire was contained to the second floor.

Dean says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Several firefighters suffered minor burns fighting the blaze.

