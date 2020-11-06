Kansas City police: Man stabbed to death, another arrested

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One man died after being stabbed in northwestern Kansas City, and another man was arrested, police said.

The stabbing happened around 1 p.m. Thursday, police said in a news release. Officers called to the scene on Gardner Avenue found a man suffering from stab wounds. The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he died hours later, police said.

Officers arrested a person suspected in the stabbing, police said. Police did not release the names of the victim or the person arrested and did not give details on what may have led to the stabbing.

Data kept by the Kansas City Star say the death marked the city's 162nd homicide this year. That compares with 126 homicides recorded in Kansas City by this time last year.