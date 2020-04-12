Kansas City police investigate after man shot dead on Easter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating the murder of a man who was fatally shot on Easter Sunday.

Police identified the victim as 33-year-old Daniel Washington, the Kansas City Star reported.

A Kansas City police spokeswoman told the newspaper that officers responded to a 3 a.m. Sunday call about a shooting in Kansas City’s Midtown area. Police found Washington inside a vehicle but were told the shooting happened roughly two miles away.

The shooting marks Kansas City's 46th homicide this year, according to the newspaper.

Police are asking for tips about the homicide.