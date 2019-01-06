Kansas City's World War I museum opens new exhibit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A new exhibit at a Kansas City museum documents the destruction during World War I captured in a series of jarring and sometimes unidentifiable photographs and illustrations.

The Kansas City Star reports that the "Devastated Lands" exhibit opened at the National World War I Museum and Memorial last month. Museum officials say the collection of photographs and illustrations shows battered landscapes along the Western Front akin to an uninhabited planet.

One shows a bombed cathedral in Reims, France. An illustration depicts soldiers' graves.

Some of the photos were taken by the U.S. Army Signal Corps, though the origin of many is unknown.

Senior curator Doran Cart says oftentimes "photographers didn't even know where they were, from one village to the next."

The exhibit runs through December.