Kansas House Dems move to oust member over issues with women

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas House Democrats started the process Tuesday to oust a newly elected lawmaker over multiple issues that include the 20-year-old’s rhetoric on Twitter and allegations of harassing and threatening girls and young women.
A formal compliant filed in the House about State Rep. Aaron Coleman will kick off a bipartisan investigation that will culminate in a recommendation and vote about his future in the Legislature. A two-thirds majority would be necessary to oust Coleman, of Kansas City, Kansas, who was sworn in on Monday.