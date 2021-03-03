Kansas Senate passes bill requiring in-person K-12 classes

John Hanna/AP

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Senate on Wednesday approved a proposal from its top Republican to require the state's public school districts to offer in-person classes to all students by March 26.

Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican, is pushing the measure with the number of new COVID-19 cases lower than they have been in months. Masterson and other Republicans argue that many students don't fare well academically or emotionally with online learning and need to get back into classrooms.