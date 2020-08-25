Kansas approves coyote hunts with lights, thermal imagining

PRATT, Kan. (AP) — Coyote hunters in Kansas will be able to use artificial light and thermal imaging equipment at night, beginning next year.

The Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commissioners voted last week to change regulations to allow the equipment.

Matt Peek, a furbearer biologist for the agency, said Kansas hunters have been asking for the change for years because almost every state in the Midwest already allows the use of the night equipment. He also said it is more efficient to hunt coyotes at night, when they are most active.

Hunters will be required to buy a night vision equipment permit, and can use the equipment only between Jan. 1 and March 31. The equipment will be permitted only for hunting coyotes.

Hunting from a vehicle with the equipment is prohibited, and hunters will not be allowed to use the night equipment on department lands or waters, or on walk-in and interactive walk-in hunting access areas.