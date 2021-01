COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas football coach who survived and even resumed coaching following a double-lung transplant three years ago has died of COVID-19 complications.

Aaron Flores, 50, of Coffeyville, died last week following a battle with the virus, the Wichita Eagle reported. Flores had been the head football coach of the school’s Red Ravens football team until a progressive lung disease required him to undergo the lung transplant in 2018.