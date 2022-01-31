Kansas court mulls case of man facing death for 4 shootings

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' highest court wrestled Monday with whether a man invoked his right to remain silent before making statements that were key to him being convicted of capital murder in the fatal shootings of three adults and a toddler.
Kyle Trevor Flack is asking the state Supreme Court to overturn his death sentence and convictions for capital murder and other crimes. A jury in Franklin County, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City, found him guilty in 2016 of the April 2013 shootings of Kaylie Bailey, 21, from the Kansas City area; her 18-month-old daughter, Lana; Andrew Stout, 30, of Ottawa in Franklin County, and Steven White, 31, also from Ottawa.