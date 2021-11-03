Kansas expects nearly 128K COVID vaccines for younger kids

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas expects to receive nearly 128,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 through 11 next week, and the state announced Wednesday that all of them will be eligible for shots.

Gov. Laura Kelly said Kansas is following recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccinating children. Kansas has about 276,000 children from 5 through 11, so the doses it expects to receive will be enough for 46% of them to get the first of two shots.