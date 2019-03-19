Kansas governor withdraws nomination for state appeals court

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has withdrawn a trial-court judge's nomination to Kansas' second-highest court in the face of opposition in the Republican-controlled state Senate.

Kelly's decision Tuesday came only a day after Senate President and Wichita Republican Susan Wagle predicted that nominee Jeffry Jack would not be confirmed to the Kansas Court of Appeals.

Republicans decried posts on Jack's Twitter feed in 2017 that criticized President Donald Trump and expressed support for gun control and abortion rights. Some contained vulgar language.

Jack has been a district judge in Labette County in southeast Kansas since 2005 and previously served in the Kansas House. Kelly said she was surprised and disappointed that a judge would engage in such rhetoric.

Jack did not immediately return a telephone message to his office seeking comment.