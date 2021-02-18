Kansas lawmaker accused of past abuse gets written warning

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A new Kansas legislator accused of abusive behavior before taking office received a written warning Thursday from a committee that investigated his conduct, and it directed him to accept a fellow lawmaker as a mentor.
The letter told state Rep. Aaron Coleman, of Kansas City, Kansas, that allegations in a complaint from fellow Democratic lawmakers “are true” based one evidence presented during a hearing last month. The House's investigating committee said Coleman's past conduct was “unfitting” for a lawmaker and that he and the House's top Democrat, Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, must choose a mentor.