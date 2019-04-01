Kansas pastor removed after financial irregularities found

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Catholic officials have asked a pastor to resign from a Kansas church amid an investigation into financial irregularities.

The Hutchinson News reports that the Catholic Diocese of Wichita contacted local law enforcement after they were made aware of the suspicious activity at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in South Hutchinson.

The diocese notified parishioners of the pastor's removal Friday in a letter. Wichita Bishop Carl Kemme said in the letter that diocese is cooperating fully in the investigation. He added that, "the diocese will see to it that the parish is made whole on the loss." The diocese provided no other details about what happened.

The Reno County Sheriff's Office says it's still interviewing witnesses and that the investigation findings haven't yet been turned over to prosecutors.

