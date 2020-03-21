Kansas sees second death from COVID-19 as cases rise

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A second COVID-19 death in Kansas was confirmed Saturday, this one in the Kansas City suburb of Johnson County.

State health officials revealed the death in a news release meant to update the number of new coronavirus cases in the state and did not give any details about the person who died.

The state's first death from the virus, a Kansas City-area nursing home resident in Wyandotte County, was reported March 12. The state saw its number of confirmed cases in the state rise from more than 40 on Friday to 55 on Saturday, according to the release.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

In response to the growing number of cases in the state, the Kansas Board of Healing Arts released a plan Friday intended to ensure enough health care providers to treat the potential spike in the numbers of COVID-19 patients. The plan includes a new temporary emergency license process for healthcare providers willing to provide care to Kansas patients stricken with the virus.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.