Kansas senators see impeachment as partisan distraction

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ two Republican senators see the House’s impeachment inquiry as arising from partisan opposition to President Donald Trump and say it is preventing Congress from taking up important legislative business.

Sen. Jerry Moran said Wednesday some Democrats have favored impeaching Trump “almost since the day he was elected.”

Sen. Pat Roberts dismissed the impeachment inquiry as “political theater.”

He said he’s read a whistleblower’s complaint that disclosed a call by Trump in July to Ukraine’s president in which Trump pressed for an investigation of Democratic rival Joe Biden and his family. He said it’s a piece of evidence but he can’t draw conclusions from it.

Moran hosted U.S. Attorney General William Barr for tours of law enforcement centers in Topeka and Wichita. Barr did not answer questions from the media.