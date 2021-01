TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will shut down its system for processing claims for benefits from unemployed workers this weekend to impose new anti-fraud protections, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday.

Kelly said the state system will go down at 2 p.m. Saturday and go back up at 7 a.m. Tuesday. She said the state won’t pay benefits during that period but will work to catch up to claims when the system is back up.