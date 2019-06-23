Kansas unemployment rate remained at 3.5% in May; jobs grew

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is reporting that its unemployment rate remained at 3.5% in May and that the number of private sector jobs grew slightly over the previous year.

The state Department of Labor says the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in May was higher than the 3.3% rate in May 2018. The state's unemployment rate has remained below 4% for more than two years.

The department also says that the number of private-sector, nonfarm jobs was 10,300 higher than it was in May 2018, exceeding 1.16 million. The growth was 0.9%.

Companies providing support services for other businesses saw the biggest gain at 4.1%

The state added 100 private-sector nonfarm jobs from April to May.

Only 14 of the state's 105 counties had unemployment rates above 4 percent in May.