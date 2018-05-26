Kayaker rescued from island after capsizing in north NY lake

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a paddler whose kayak capsized in a cold northern New York lake was rescued from a tiny island in it.

The Adirondack Daily Enterprise reports that the Saranac Lake Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies began searching around 5:15 p.m. Friday after someone spotted an empty kayak floating on Middle Saranac (sahr'-ah-nak) Lake.

State Department of Environmental Conservation forest ranger Lt. Julie Harjung says the man was on a camping trip and wasn't wearing a life vest when his kayak overturned.

Harjung says the paddler found himself in an "incredibly dangerous" situation because the water is cold.

But fortunately for the paddler, another kayaker spotted him, picked him up and brought him to Norway Island. It's used for camping.

Authorities found him unharmed after a roughly hour-long search.

