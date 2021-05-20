Kayaker's photos show crack in closed I-40 bridge in 2016 ADRIAN SAINZ and ANDREW DeMILLO, Associated Press May 20, 2021 Updated: May 20, 2021 1:41 p.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Photos taken by a Mississippi River kayaker about five years before a crack was found in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Tennessee and Arkansas appear to show the fracture that led transportation officials to close the span indefinitely last week.
Arkansas transportation officials said they cannot confirm or refute what’s shown in the 2016 photos, which raise questions about how early the crack appeared.
ADRIAN SAINZ and ANDREW DeMILLO