Kayakers rescued from Pine Creek in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — Two kayakers were rescued by a paddleboarder before being pulled to shore by police Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to Pine Creek around 2:15 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls of swimmers in distress. Because of the outgoing tide, there was a strong current in the creek.

It turned out that a man and woman were in the one-person kayak, without lifejackets, when the kayak tipped and they fell overboard. A good Samaritan heard the calls for help and went in with his paddle board to assist them. They were then brought safely to shore by police.

The kayak’s owner, Caleb Shapiro, 21, of Good Hill Road, Weston was charged on an infraction for failure to comply with federal vessel regulations regarding life jackets.