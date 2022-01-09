Kazakhstan says 5,800 detained in week of protests JIM HEINTZ, Associated Press Jan. 9, 2022 Updated: Jan. 9, 2022 5:47 a.m.
MOSCOW (AP) — The office of Kazakhstan’s president said Sunday that about 5,800 people were detained by police during protests that developed into violence last week and prompted a Russia-led military alliance to send troops to the country.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s office said Sunday that order has stabilized in the country and that authorities have regained control of administrative buildings that were occupied by protesters, some of which were set on fire.