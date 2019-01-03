Kelly appoints single leader for 2 social services agencies

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov.-elect Laura Kelly has named a social services veteran to be the interim leader of both the state's child welfare agency and another department.

The incoming Democratic governor announced Thursday that Laura Howard will serve as interim secretary of both the Department for Children and Families and the Department for Aging and Disability Services.

Kelly spokeswoman Ashley All said the interim appointment will give Kelly time to find permanent secretaries once she takes office Jan. 14 but added that Howard could remain in one of the jobs permanently.

Howard is director of the Public Management Center at the University of Kansas. But she's worked as a regional manager for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and as a deputy secretary for health care policy for the state.