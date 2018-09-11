Kemp, Abrams agree to 2 televised debates

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's nationally watched governor's race will feature two televised debates during the closing weeks of the campaign.

Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams announced Tuesday that they will meet Oct. 23 in a debate sponsored by the Atlanta Press Club and broadcast by Georgia Public Broadcasting. They will follow that with a Nov. 4 debate broadcast by WSB-TV in Atlanta.

The election is Nov. 6.

The contest has drawn attention both for Abrams' bid to become the nation's first black female governor and as an example of the two parties' shifts in a potential presidential battleground.

Abrams is running as an unapologetic liberal. Kemp has embraced the nationalism of President Donald Trump.

Polls suggest a tight race in a state Trump won by 5 percentage points in 2016.