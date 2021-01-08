Kemp says he's "not happy" with Georgia's slow vaccine pace JEFF AMY, Associated Press Jan. 8, 2021 Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 5:38 p.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia ranks last among states for the share of available COVID-19 vaccines that it has administered, but Gov. Brian Kemp said the data is misleading as some hospitals have failed to report all the shots they've given.
Still, the Republican governor acknowledged Friday that the state is struggling with the vaccine rollout that has become his primary focus even as Georgia sets daily records for people hospitalized with the respiratory illness.