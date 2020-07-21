Kenai Assembly declares borough 'Second Amendment sanctuary'

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly voted to make the borough a “Second Amendment sanctuary,” the Peninsula Clarion reported Thursday.

The assembly passed an ordinance opposing the passage of any legislation that would limit civil liberties associated with the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Among a set of amendments passed by the borough assembly is one clarifying that the assembly does not have law enforcement powers. Board president Kelly Cooper, who authored the successful amendments, said it was important to be clear about what authority the assembly has to enforce this ordinance. The board's ordinance cannot override city, state or federal regulations.

“Yes, we do support the Second Amendment," Cooper said. 'No, we do not have that authority. And we need to make sure that our people in our communities understand that so we do not have misuse or misrepresentation of language that we pass.”

Another amendment encourages people to engage in firearm safety training safely.

___

This story corrects that Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly President Kelly Cooper was not the author of the ordinance. She did author amendments, including one noting that the borough does not have law enforcement powers.