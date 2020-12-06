Kennesaw State names academic unit for donors of $9M gift

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kennesaw State University is naming its College of Humanities and Social Sciences after Norman Radow after getting a $9 million gift from the real estate investor and his wife, Lindy Radow.

University System of Georgia regents recently approved the naming of the unit at the 41,000-student university.

The gift includes $2 million to endow scholarships in the college in a fund named for Lindy Radow. The fund will be matched by funds from the Kennesaw State Journey Honors Scholarship, to create a scholarship endowment of $5 million.

Norman Radow earlier served as the chairman of the Kennesaw State University Foundation Board of Trustees, helping raise money for the university through a period of rapid growth. Radow earlier endowed other scholarships, including one named for his late father, Paul Radow.

The College of Humanities and Social Sciences has 7,000 of the university's students.

Radow founded RADCO Companies, which invests in apartment complexes nationwide.