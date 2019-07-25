Kentucky Baptist Convention chooses Gray as new leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Baptist Convention Mission Board has chosen Todd Gray to lead the organization.

Kentucky Today reports Gray was confirmed as executive director-treasurer during a special meeting Thursday in Louisville. Kentucky Today is a publication of the Kentucky Baptist Convention.

The 54-year-old Gray is a Kentucky native and grew up in Lyon County. He was pastor at churches in Cadiz and Oak Grove in Kentucky and in Memphis, Indiana. He served the state organization as the West Regional consultant to 500 churches and for the last three years has been team leader for the Evangelism, Church Planting and Campus Ministry team.

Gray said he's "grateful for the opportunity to serve" although he didn't aspire to the post.

Gray succeeds Paul Chitwood, who resigned in November to oversee the Southern Baptist Convention's International Mission Board.