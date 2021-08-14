Kentucky congressman highlights importance of COVID shots

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Republican Kentucky congressman who holds a key assignment over health policy has highlighted the importance of getting the COVID-19 shots as the delta variant spreads through communities.
U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie emphasized that COVID-19 vaccines work. His statement on Friday came on the same day Kentucky reported 4,009 new coronavirus cases, its 10th-highest daily number of infections since the pandemic began. About a month ago, daily virus cases statewide had declined to about 200, but the highly contagious delta variant is fueling the new surge.