Kentucky governor extends mask mandate amid COVID-19 surge

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday that he extended his mask mandate for another 30 days and promised stricter enforcement as Kentucky struggles with surging numbers of coronavirus cases.

With the state on pace to set another record high for weekly COVID-19 cases, the governor said the mask-wearing requirement follows recommendations from President Donald Trump's administration.

“This isn’t political," the Democratic governor said after reading aloud a portion of the White House guidance on mask wearing indoors in public settings. “It just saves lives.”

Mask wearing and social distancing are needed to blunt the escalation of cases, Beshear said.

“We have the power to stop it if we simply do what we know works, and that is wearing a mask, engaging in social distancing," he said at a news conference. “And if we are honest with ourselves, we know that fewer people are wearing masks right now."

The state will step up enforcement of the mask requirement, and the governor called on local leaders to do their part. Businesses should refuse to serve people who aren’t wearing masks, he said.

The governor reported 1,054 new virus cases statewide Tuesday, as total cases surpassed 74,000 since the pandemic began. He reported four more virus-related deaths.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.