Kentucky lawmaker seeks probe of Purdue Pharma settlement

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate's top leader says he'll introduce a measure calling for an investigation into the state's $24 million settlement with the makers of the prescription painkiller OxyContin.

Senate President Robert Stivers said Tuesday he'll introduce the joint resolution — which carries the force of law — on the first day of the 2020 legislative session in January.

Stivers says Kentucky was "shortchanged" in the Purdue Pharma settlement. Former Attorney General Jack Conway settled the case in late 2015, a few days before he left office.

A call to Conway at his law office was not immediately returned.

Under Stivers' proposal, an investigating counsel would be hired to conduct the investigation. Stivers says the questions that need answering include why the case was settled days before Conway left office.