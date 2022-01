FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers quickly advanced legislation Wednesday that would push back this year's filing deadline for candidates seeking political office.

The measure would shift the filing deadline from this Friday to Jan. 25.

The move coincides with the Republican-led legislature's ongoing work to redraw the state's congressional, legislative and Supreme Court maps in response to population changes.

The House passed the filing deadline measure on an 84-12 vote Wednesday. The vote came after procedural moves allowed the accelerated action on the second day of the 2022 legislative session.

The measure now goes to the Senate, where it could receive a vote as soon as Thursday and be sent to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Republican legislative leaders are hoping to wrap up redistricting work by Saturday. Redistricting measures cleared House and Senate committees Wednesday.

___

The filing deadline legislation is House Bill 172.