Kentucky lawmakers start advancing budget bills BRUCE SCHREINER, Associated Press Jan. 11, 2021 Updated: Jan. 11, 2021 1:40 p.m.
1 of4 FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear proposed an infusion of aid into Kentucky's coronavirus-battered economy on Thursday evening, Jan. 7, 2021, announcing an ambitious budget plan that includes down-payments on his long-running goals of raising salaries for teachers and boosting public education funding. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Kentucky Speaker of The House David Osborne addresses the members of the House during the opening day session of the Kentucky State Legislature in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Kentucky Speker of the House Robert Osborne is sworn in during th opening session of the Kentucky State Legislature in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2019 file photo Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, addresses community members at the dedication of a Recovery Community Center in in Manchester, Ky. Kentucky lawmakers passed a slimmed-down, one-year state budget Wednesday, April 1, 2020 without pay raises for school teachers or increased education funding — priorities that fell victim to the dramatic economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers began advancing budget bills Monday that are likely to undergo substantial changes as they dig deeper into setting spending priorities, beset by the unique challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The House Appropriations and Revenue Committee advanced “continuation" budgets seen as mere placeholders for House and Senate conferees who eventually will craft detailed spending plans.
Written By
BRUCE SCHREINER