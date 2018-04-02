Kentucky lawmakers eyeing sales tax increases on services

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Days after a surprise pension bill spurred thousands of teachers to march on the state Capitol, Kentucky lawmakers revealed another shock on Monday: a $480 million tax hike that would reduce income taxes for many while charging a 6 percent sales tax on things like auto repairs and fitness centers.

The increases would help pay for record-high spending in public school classrooms, plus restoring $254 million in money for school buses that Republican Gov. Matt Bevin had eliminated. The budget also pays for legal aid for poor people, a network of weather monitoring stations used to issue warnings about severe storms and a poison control hotline used by parents, teachers and police.

"Taxes aren't anything anybody really wants to raise because people don't want to pay them. They want to keep dollars in their pockets. But they understand the need for revenue," Republican Senate President Robert Stivers said.

The bill cleared the state Senate on Monday afternoon by a vote of 20-18, with seven Republicans joining all 11 Democrats to oppose the measure. It now heads to the House of Representatives, which also plans to vote on it Monday. Lawmakers must pass the bill Monday to preserve their right to override a potential veto from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

It's would be the first major overhaul of Kentucky's tax code since 2005 under then Republican Gov. Ernie Fletcher, and it comes amid a budget crunch caused by stagnant revenues and a woefully underfunded public pension system. Republican Rep. Steven Rudy called it a "step to finally move Kentucky way up the ladder to competitiveness."

But Democrats denounced the bill for its secrecy, having been crafted by Republicans in private meetings that excluded input from the minority party.

"This is the Kentucky version of the Trump tax plan," Democratic Sen. Reggie Thomas said. "All this tax plan does is support the wealthiest and the richest among us."

Kentucky residents would pay 5 percent of their taxable income to the state. Right now, most people pay between 5.8 percent and 6 percent. That cut alone would cost the state $500 million per year. But residents would not get to keep most of that money because the plan eliminates most state deductions, including those for the cost of medical expenses, taxes paid and interest expense on investments. Deductions remain for social security income, mortgage interest and charitable giving.

Overall, the cuts will net taxpayers $114 million. But they will likely have to spend all of that money to pay a 6 percent sales tax on a host of services that had previously been tax-free. That includes auto repairs and some home improvements. Republican House budget chairman Steven Rudy said the tax would not apply to a homeowner replacing a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. But it would apply to replacing a part of that system, such as a compressor.

Other services that would be taxed include landscaping, janitorial, pet care for small animals, fitness and recreational sports centers, golf courses and country clubs, overnight trailer campgrounds and nonmedical diet and weight-reducing centers.

Some businesses would benefit, too. Some large corporations do business in Kentucky, and Kentucky tries to tax their profits generated from within the state. Right now, the state considers a company's property, payroll and sales in figuring out how much in taxes they owe. The new bill would only use a company's sales amount. Jason Bailey, executive director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, says that will benefit large companies with lots of property and employees in Kentucky who export most of their products.