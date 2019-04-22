Kentucky soldier based at Fort Campbell dies in Iraq

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky soldier based at Fort Campbell has died in a noncombat related incident in Iraq.

News outlets cite a statement from the Defense Department in reporting that 22-year-old Spc. Ryan Dennis Orin Riley of Richmond died April 20 in Ninawa Province. The statement says the incident is being investigated.

Riley was a fire control specialist with the 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division based at Fort Campbell on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

He enlisted in October 2016 and was promoted to specialist last year.