Kentucky unemployment rate rises slightly in August

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say the state's unemployment rate rose slightly in August.

The Kentucky Center for Statistics says the state's seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 4.4% last month. The preliminary figure is up from the 4.3% rate in July. Last month's rate was unchanged from the statewide jobless rate in August 2018.

State officials say Kentucky's trade, transportation and utilities sector gained 1,500 jobs last month. The leisure and hospitality sector grew by 900 positions.

Officials say the professional and business services sector fell by 3,000 jobs.

Officials say the manufacturing sector declined by 1,700 jobs.

The interim director of the University of Kentucky's Center for Business and Economic Research, Mike Clark, says a decrease in durable goods manufacturing is consistent with concerns that trade policy could be hurting manufacturing growth.