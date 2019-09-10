Kentucky woman gets jail time for faking cancer to get money

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for soliciting $15,000 in donations while pretending to have cancer.

WXIX-TV reports Jessica Krecskay also was sentenced Monday to five years' probation and ordered to repay the donations. Krecskay was indicted in February on a theft by deception charge.

Jessica Lunsford says she worked with Krecskay at a weight loss business where Krecskay told co-workers she was dying from ovarian cancer. Lunsford said she and her colleagues volunteered to help Krecskay, even cleaning Krecskay's home and hosting fundraisers.

Lunsford said she became suspicious of Krecskay, who she says was being secretive about her symptoms. She says she watched surveillance video that shows Krecskay pretend to pass out when a co-worker walked into the room.

Krecskay's sentence starts Friday.