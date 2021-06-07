Kim presents plans to stabilize battered N. Korean economy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presented economic plans to senior ruling party officials before an upcoming meeting to review the nation's efforts to overcome severe hardships amid a prolonged COVID-19 crisis, state media said Tuesday.
The Korean Central News Agency said Kim held his consultations Monday in preparation for a meeting of the Workers’ Party’s powerful Central Committee to discuss state affairs for the first half of 2021. The meeting was set for early June and could take place as early as this week.