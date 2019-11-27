King County judge blocks Tim Eyman’s $30 car tab measure

Tim Eyman, a career anti-tax initiative promoter, poses for a photo with the expired car registration tabs on his SUV, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in a parking garage in Seattle, following a hearing in King County Superior Court where lawyers for cities and counties across Washington state asked King County Judge Marshall Ferguson to block Eyman's $30 I-976 car tab measure, which was approved by voters in the last election, saying it was misleading and violates Washington's Constitution. Eyman says that until the issue is resolved and the state implements the lower car tab fees outlined in the measure, he is refusing to renew his tabs as a protest and is urging others not to do so as well. less Tim Eyman, a career anti-tax initiative promoter, poses for a photo with the expired car registration tabs on his SUV, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in a parking garage in Seattle, following a hearing in King County ... more Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close King County judge blocks Tim Eyman’s $30 car tab measure 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge has blocked Tim Eyman’s $30 car tab measure from taking effect in Washington state, citing “substantial concerns” that the initiative’s description on the ballot was misleading.

Voters approved Initiative 976 earlier this month. It caps most taxes paid through annual vehicle registration at $30 and also largely revokes the authority of state and local governments to add new taxes and fees.

The city of Seattle, King County and other groups sued to stop the measure. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said the reductions caused by the measure would cut more than 100,000 bus hours and would hamper her program to provide free bus access for high school students and low-income residents.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office, which is defending I-976, disputed those claims, pointing to the city’s growing transportation budget.