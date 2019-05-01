Kite surfer rescued near Alcatraz Island

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued a kite surfer near Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay — the third such rescue in the area in the past week.

The San Francisco Fire Department says it received a report of two kite surfers down in the area on Tuesday night but found only one needed rescue by the Coast Guard.

That person was examined and didn't need to be hospitalized.

The Coast Guard issued a warning to kite surfers last week after rescuing two surfers who were adrift, one near Alcatraz and the other near the Golden Gate Bridge.

The Coast Guard said kite surfers should always check the weather forecast before going out, wear a life jacket and helmet and take a hand-held radio with them in case of trouble.