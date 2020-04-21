Klarides will not seek reelection; latest leader not running

Themis Klarides, the first woman to lead Republican members of the Connecticut House of Representatives, will not seek a 12th term in the General Assembly, she said Tuesday.

Her announcement came shortly before Democratic and Republican legislative leaders announced the regular 2020 session will not reconvene before the May 6 constitutional adjournment deadline. The leaders said in a statement that they plan to convene a special session in the coming months.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of the public, and we are committed to continue working in unison to stem this health crisis and do everything possible to protect the Connecticut residents we all represent,” the four top leaders said.

Klarides, who was first elected in 1998 to represent Derby, Woodbridge and Orange, said in a written statement that her decision was based on personal and professional considerations. The 54-year-old Klarides, who recently got engaged, said she agonized for months.

“Times change and we have to move on and make decisions about balancing life and how we can best serve those that rely on us,’’ Klarides said. “This is the end of an extremely fulfilling and challenging chapter in my life. But anyone who knows me understands that my commitment to public service is ongoing.”

Klarides is the latest legislative leader to announce plans not to seek reelection. Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz of Berlin and Republican Senate Leader Len Fasano of North Haven have already announced that their names won’t be on the ballot in November.

Klarides, who has weighed running for governor in the past, she said she is most proud of her efforts to support “taxpayer issues." Most recently, she's been an outspoken opponent of highway tolls.

She cited passage of the bipartisan budget in 2017 after a 10-month impasse as one of her biggest accomplishments, noting the deal did not raise taxes and established spending and borrowing limits that stabilized the budget.

She has also worked on women’s health issues and health care, including expanded insurance coverage of breast care treatment and awareness; support for victims’ rights, including domestic violence; and laws against drunken driving and voyeurism.

.