Knox-Galesburg Symphony conductor retires after 35 years

GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) — Bruce Polay is retiring after 35 seasons as conductor of the Knox-Galesburg Symphony.

Polay came to Galesburg from his native Southern California in 1983. The (Galesburg) Register-Mail reports that he was one of 100 candidates to replace Uri Barnea.

After he was hired he said in an interview, "I'm here to make music." He says he vowed never to be in a situation "where people were just gathering their checks and going home."

The 69-year-old's five children were all born and attended school in Galesburg.

Polay has authored numerous compositions and publications while teaching at Knox College. He has conducted in Belarus, Italy, Mexico, Russia, Romania, Spain and Great Britain.

The maestro says audiences are key. Polay says that if they are engaged and appreciative, "that's what this is about."